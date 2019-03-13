Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (MYD)

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 8,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,956. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

In other Blackrock Muniyield Fund news, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $37,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock worth $140,273 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

