Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (MYD)

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 8,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,956. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.
Blackrock Muniyield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.