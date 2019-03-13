Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Get Blackrock Muniassets Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/blackrock-muniassets-fund-mua-hits-new-12-month-high-at-14-52.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.