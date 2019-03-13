Blackrock Muniassets Fund (MUA) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.52

Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
In related news, insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
