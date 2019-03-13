Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.91

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 2345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,675,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after acquiring an additional 509,339 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 638,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $2,126,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

