BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BKT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,951. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

