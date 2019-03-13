BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,752,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $326,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 577.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

