BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,818,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of MasTec worth $317,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

Shares of MTZ opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $54.70.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

