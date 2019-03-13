BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.51% of J & J Snack Foods worth $312,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JJSF stock opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $125.98 and a 1 year high of $162.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

