BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 51,763.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,082,370 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $477,939,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 582,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,913,000 after buying an additional 310,623 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $6,039,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,353,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,937,335,000 after buying an additional 148,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $478.00 target price (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BlackRock from $458.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.10.

NYSE:BLK opened at $427.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $578.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other BlackRock news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $18,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/blackrock-inc-blk-shares-bought-by-fiera-capital-corp.html.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.