BlackRock Inc. Acquires 151,784 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,338,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,784 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.24% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $329,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,521,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,889,000 after purchasing an additional 255,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,062,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,930,000 after purchasing an additional 572,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $198.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.38 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/blackrock-inc-acquires-151784-shares-of-hudson-pacific-properties-inc-hpp.html.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.