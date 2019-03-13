Blacer Coin (BLCR) One Day Volume Tops $81,281.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 41% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 56% against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $929,923.00 and $81,281.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.66 or 0.00144818 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00049086 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00069177 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009640 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00002003 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

