Bitcoin Instant Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BTI)

Bitcoin Instant (CURRENCY:BTI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Bitcoin Instant has a total market cap of $139,215.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Instant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Instant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Instant has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Instant alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00028806 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000774 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Bitcoin Instant

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Instant

Bitcoin Instant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Instant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Instant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Instant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Instant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Instant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.