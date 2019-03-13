BioTime, Inc. (BTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,906,276 shares, a drop of 0.0% from the February 15th total of 9,907,338 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 773,366 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioTime in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of BioTime in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioTime in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BioTime in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of BioTime in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Get BioTime alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioTime by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,179,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in BioTime by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,467,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in BioTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioTime by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioTime by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 49,778 shares in the last quarter.

BioTime stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. BioTime has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BioTime, Inc. (BTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/biotime-inc-btx-sees-significant-decline-in-short-interest.html.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for BioTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.