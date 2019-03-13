Big Yellow Group plc (BYG) Receives GBX 962.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 962.83 ($12.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 993 ($12.98) to GBX 972 ($12.70) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 982.50 ($12.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 817 ($10.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.50 ($13.03).

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 324,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91), for a total value of £3,206,978.84 ($4,190,485.87).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.