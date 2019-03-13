Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 117.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 662,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 357,611 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 385.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 301,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 239,700 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,756,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Big Lots by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 9.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 186,036 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $250,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

