BidaskClub Lowers Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hanmi Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

HAFC stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 424,788 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 53,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

