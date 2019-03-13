BidaskClub Downgrades Winmark (WINA) to Hold

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.11. Winmark has a 52 week low of $127.80 and a 52 week high of $187.10.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.94, for a total value of $365,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Winmark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Winmark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Winmark by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

