BidaskClub Downgrades Winmark (WINA) to Hold

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.11. Winmark has a 52 week low of $127.80 and a 52 week high of $187.10.
In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.94, for a total value of $365,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Winmark Company Profile
Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.
