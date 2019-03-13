BidaskClub Downgrades Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Hold

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

TSCO stock opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $98.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,070.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

