BidaskClub Downgrades News (NWS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

News stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. News has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of News by 753.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

