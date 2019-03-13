BidaskClub Downgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Sell

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.
Shares of CTXS opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $116.82.
In other news, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $62,145.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,193.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $145,795.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock worth $2,873,653. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,459,674 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,291 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.
Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.