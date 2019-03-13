BidaskClub Downgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Sell

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Shares of CTXS opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $116.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.27 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $62,145.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,193.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $145,795.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock worth $2,873,653. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,459,674 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,291 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

