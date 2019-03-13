Bezop Tops One Day Trading Volume of $172,924.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 58.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Bezop has traded down 52.2% against the dollar. One Bezop token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LATOKEN, Exrates and Sistemkoin. Bezop has a market capitalization of $441,552.00 and $172,924.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00387223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.01667685 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00231156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,683,368 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official website is bezop.io . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates, Sistemkoin, LATOKEN, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

