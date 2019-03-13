Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 14,610 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,743 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5,290.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,956,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,468 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 694,063 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,992,000 after acquiring an additional 551,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,901,000 after acquiring an additional 486,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $79.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.92%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $604,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

