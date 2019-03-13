Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IJK opened at $216.46 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.75 and a 12-month high of $238.39.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
