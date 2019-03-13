Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Southern by 4,238.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,812,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,701,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southern by 264.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,812,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,821,000 after buying an additional 3,493,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,286,000 after buying an additional 2,593,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern by 28.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,617,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,726,000 after buying an additional 1,896,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,936,000 after buying an additional 1,645,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

In related news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 33,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $4,419,781.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,864 shares of company stock worth $7,006,193. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

