Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5,727.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,230,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,460 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,633,248.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,312 shares of company stock worth $7,855,704 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.64.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

