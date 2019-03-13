Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 86 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 86 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $550.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.57 and a twelve month high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.40.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total transaction of $114,777.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,349,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $14,652,271.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,452 shares in the company, valued at $197,493,382.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

