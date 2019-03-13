Berenberg Bank Increases Forterra (FORT) Price Target to GBX 300

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Forterra from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 340.83 ($4.45).

Shares of Forterra stock opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Wednesday. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 193.50 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 307.75 ($4.02).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

