Berenberg Bank Boosts Premier Oil (PMO) Price Target to GBX 120

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report issued on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the oil producer’s stock.

PMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

PMO stock opened at GBX 78.85 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73. The company has a market cap of $646.90 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

