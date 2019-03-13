Benz (BENZ) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Benz has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Benz has a market capitalization of $1,134.00 and approximately $902.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00388449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.01668177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00230384 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.