Belden Inc. (BDC) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $25,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Belden by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 316,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Belden by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter.

BDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.92 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $655.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

