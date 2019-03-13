Baxter International Inc (BAX) Position Boosted by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $120,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $75,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,311 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.38. 444,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

