Barclays Downgrades Schindler Holding AG Participation (SHLAF) to Equal Weight

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Schindler Holding AG Participation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schindler Holding AG Participation in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Schindler Holding AG Participation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Schindler Holding AG Participation alerts:

Shares of SHLAF opened at $229.85 on Wednesday. Schindler Holding AG Participation has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $245.10.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Holding AG Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler Holding AG Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.