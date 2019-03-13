Baozun Inc (BZUN) Receives $48.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.71.
BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 312,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $5,425,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Baozun had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.
