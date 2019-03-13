Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 109,273 Shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RPM International were worth $92,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 5,778.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,112,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,059,278 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 719,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 323,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 271,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 187,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $72.00 price target on RPM International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

