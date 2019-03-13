Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.25% of Green Dot worth $94,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $7,652,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Green Dot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 73,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Green Dot by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 492,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. Green Dot had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. BTIG Research upgraded Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

In related news, COO Kuan Archer sold 22,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,742,080.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,124.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $691,814.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,241 shares of company stock worth $3,856,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

