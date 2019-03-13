Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $88.69 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 578,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.67% of Gentex worth $88,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,707 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Gentex by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 105,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gentex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 83,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at $447,558.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $632,880 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

GNTX opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.41 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.88%. Gentex’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

