Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Director Sells $69,472.00 in Stock

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $69,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,328. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,968,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,587,391,000 after buying an additional 805,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,610,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,534,974,000 after buying an additional 8,695,718 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,843,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,679,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,529,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,885,000 after buying an additional 647,347 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,826,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,581,000 after buying an additional 552,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

