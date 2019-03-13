Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 1st

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Bancorpsouth Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Bancorpsouth Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

