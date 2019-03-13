Banco Santander (SAN) versus Idaho Independent Bank (IIBK) Financial Review

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Santander and Idaho Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander 16.13% 7.56% 0.55% Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander and Idaho Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 0 1 4 0 2.80 Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Banco Santander’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Idaho Independent Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander and Idaho Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $57.19 billion 1.35 $9.52 billion $0.55 8.76 Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $10.06 million N/A N/A

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Independent Bank.

Dividends

Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Idaho Independent Bank does not pay a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Idaho Independent Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products. The company also provides cash management, trade finance, custody and securities, and securitization services; corporate loans; capital market products; and syndicated corporate finance services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; fixed income and equity derivatives; trading and hedging derivatives; and brokerage of equities. Further, the company offers asset management, private banking, and processing services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,697 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Idaho Independent Bank

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.