Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR) Shares Sold by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its stake in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,501,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,275,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,098,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,169 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 521,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 71,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSBR opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th were given a $0.1327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous special dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSBR shares. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Banco Santander Brasil Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

