Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Given a €5.85 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.85 ($6.80) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.94 ($6.90).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

