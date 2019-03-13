Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in Apache Co. (APA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,364,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,962 shares during the period. Apache makes up 0.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.42% of Apache worth $639,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,887,812,000 after purchasing an additional 415,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,130,392 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 945,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,525,000 after purchasing an additional 340,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,852,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,387,000 after purchasing an additional 176,822 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apache to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Shares of APA opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Apache had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

