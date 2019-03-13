Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Position in Service Co. International (SCI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,940,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819,041 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $480,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 881,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $36,637,841.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,793,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $4,056,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 428,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,316,230 shares of company stock valued at $54,840,899. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.09.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

