Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Axis Capital worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 47.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter worth about $16,915,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,039,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,666 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXS opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.43). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $752.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.40.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

