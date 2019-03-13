Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Lear Co. (LEA)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lear by 11,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,898,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,854,451 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $339,861,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lear by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,841,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lear by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,063,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 496,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 997,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lear news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Lear declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Lear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

