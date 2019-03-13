Aviva PLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,205 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 36,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $776,265.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,621 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $304,148.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,798. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

