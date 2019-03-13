Aviva PLC Has $26.04 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 280,110 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 9,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $524,874.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

