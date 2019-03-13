Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $22,184,900.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 24,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $3,259,272.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,128,043.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,047,463. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.87.

ADP opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

