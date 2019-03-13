Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.32 Million

Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $729.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.16 million to $747.60 million. Autodesk posted sales of $559.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.45.

ADSK opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.88. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $169.05.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,335. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,839,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,565,439,000 after purchasing an additional 128,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,305,793 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,225,700,000 after purchasing an additional 132,973 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,036,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,722,843,000 after purchasing an additional 173,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,673,349 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,041,777,000 after purchasing an additional 195,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Autodesk by 214.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,079,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

