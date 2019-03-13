AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $4,701,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 163,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 152.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 228,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 138,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 108.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

