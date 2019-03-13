Atlas Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $357,779.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00389524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.01674289 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00232459 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

